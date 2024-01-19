Millville Police Look to Identify Seriously Injured Man Found on Roadway

Police in Millville have not been able to identify a man found on the roadway, and they're asking for the public's assistance.

The man suffered some sort of medical emergency

Millville Police say the man was found Wednesday in the area of G Street and Wheaton Avenue.

Police say he sustained "a medical emergency" and was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

The man was found with a bicycle

Police haven't released a lot of details - probably because they're still investigating what happened.

They do say the man was found with a bicycle.

He's described as about 5'6" tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

If you recognize this person, you're urged to contact Millville Police immediately. Call Millville Police Dispatch at 856-825-7010 or Det. Emilio Santiago at extension 7365.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department

