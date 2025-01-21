Have you noticed an increase in shoplifting recently? Sure, you hear about that issue during the holidays, but that's to be expected. People are on the hunt for all kinds of gifts and goodies during the holiday season. Usually, it calms down once the new year hits. Apparently, that's not true for South Jersey in 2025.

South Jersey Shoplifting

It's not exactly a considered a rare occurrence to see footage of someone attempting to shoplift from a store in your own hometown anymore. Back in the day you wouldn't know what crimes went down in your town until the suspect was in custody. Now, thanks to social media, police can get the public involved a lot sooner than in decades past.

Haddon Township Police Need Your Help

The folks from the Haddon Township Police Department in Camden County are asking for help identifying a person who tried to make off with some goods at Advanced Auto Parts back in November of 2024. They shared a photo to Facebook of a man in what looks like a black and gray plaid shirt entering the store.

Apparently, the suspect pictured did in fact make a purchase from Advanced Auto Parts on Cuthbert Boulevard, but then wound up grabbing a few more items that never made it up to the register.

Mr. "Sticky Fingers"

The suspect allegedly grabbed a few wiper blades and a couple bottles of engine coolant before exiting the store. Take a look at the photo and be sure to reach out to the Haddon Township Police Department if you have any information that may be helpful with this case. Haddon Township PD thanks you for your cooperation!

