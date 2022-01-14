Luke Bryan hits an emotional home run in his newly released video for his current hit single, "Up." Bryan shares archival footage from his own family history in the personal new clip, which premiered on Friday (Jan. 14).

Get our free mobile app

The "Up" video shows Bryan watching old home movie footage from his own life, including video that shows his father, his late brother, Bryan holding his own children for the first time and more. Directed by Shaun Silva, the video makes that theme more universal by also showing a small-town gathering in the same barn where Bryan is watching his footage, while others also look back on their own lives.

According to a press release, Silva filmed Bryan as he viewed his own footage for the first time, capturing his genuine reactions to his walk down memory lane.

“When I saw the footage of my boys with both their grandfathers and then the closeup clip of my brother basically looking at me it was so overwhelming,” Bryan states. “I could not be prouder, not only of the message of this song, but also how this video turned out. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I have.”

Bryan's brother, Chris, was killed in a car accident in 1996, when Bryan was just out of high school. In 2007, the superstar's sister, Kelly, died suddenly of undisclosed causes.

Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips and Bobby Pinson co-wrote "Up," which is Bryan's sixth single from his Born Here Live Here Die Here album. The project has previously landed five back-to-back No. 1 hits.

Bryan is set to launch his residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2022. His original set of six shows also included dates on Feb. 12, 16, 18, 19 and 20, and he has also added shows on Feb. 23, 25 and 26.

44 Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: