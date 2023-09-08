Luke Bryan Will Play the Wildwood NJ Beach in 2024

The lineup for the next edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood is getting a great start!

Luke Bryan will be on stage at the Wildwood Beach during Barefoot June 20 - 24, 2024!

Luke Bryan is the first headliner - actually, the first artist to be announced for next year.

Tickets for Barefoot are already on sale - and, we understand, selling pretty well before the Luke announcement. Prices will only go up from here, so for the lowest prices, it's good to lock in your tickets now.

It's expected that more headliner announcements will be rolled out over the next few weeks, and more and more artists will be added.

Traditionally, Barefoot features a Thursday night Kickoff Concert, followed be three days and nights filled with artists on several different stages.

Make plans to join us on the Wildwood Beach next summer!

