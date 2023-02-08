Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey

The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.

The Reeds describes itself as a year-round luxury boutique hotel distinct from any other at the shore.

"Seaside sophistication at its very best, all waterside dining atmospheres, resort experiences, and plush accommodations are perfectly curated and complemented by rich appointments, casual elegance, and natural ambiance for pure relaxation."

U.S. News seems to agree and so do the guest reviews of The Reeds. The hotel is extremely popular as a wedding venue.

The Stone Harbor hotel, built in 2013, is just steps from the beach at the corner of 96th Street and Third Avenue.

The Reeds overlooks the bay with 58 distinctively designed guestrooms and suites and offers seaside views and stunning sunsets along with exclusive resort amenities, convenient access to Stone Harbors’ downtown shopping district, and dining options like Water Star Grille, with a reputation as one of the best seaside restaurants in South Jersey.

U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Hotel in New Jersey isn't The Reeds' first honor, as the hotel was also voted 2021's #1 World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic by Travel+Leisure, and one of Condé Nast Traveler “World’s Best Hotels” four years in a row and New Jersey’s Best Hotel in 2021.

A price check found off-season mid-week room rates beginning at $169 a night for one king bed and a balcony with a city view at The Reeds at Shelter Haven. That's not too extravagant, really, if -- like me -- you would love to check it out for yourself.

