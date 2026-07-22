Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, South Jersey fans are asking an obvious question: Could the couple start spending their summers at the Jersey shore?

We asked ChatGPT to weigh in, and while nobody can predict the future, the answer was more interesting than expected.

Why South Jersey Actually Makes Sense

For starters, the Kelce family already has deep roots here. Jason and Kylie Kelce have a home in Sea Isle City, where they spend time with their four children. Travis has always appeared close with his brother, making family vacations an easy possibility.

Taylor also isn't a stranger to the area. Her family owned a vacation home in Stone Harbor for years, giving her a personal connection to the South Jersey shore long before she met Travis.

Those family ties are why ChatGPT estimated there's roughly a 40% to 60% chance the couple could make at least one private visit to South Jersey during future summers.

Could They Eventually Buy a Shore House?

Buying a home is a much bigger leap, but it's not impossible.

According to ChatGPT's analysis, the biggest obstacle isn't whether they'd enjoy South Jersey. It’s the privacy challenge that comes with being one of the world's most recognizable couples.

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Public beach appearances were estimated at just 10% to 20%, while the odds of them making the shore a regular annual tradition were estimated at less than 25%.

None of those numbers are predictions; they're simply ChatGPT's opinion based on publicly known family ties and lifestyle factors.

Still, if Taylor and Travis ever decided to make the Jersey shore part of their summer tradition, South Jersey might actually be one of the most logical places to do it.

Here's Jason Kelce's $2.2 Million Beach House in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Ever since Jason Kelce made his emotional retirement announcement, the former Eagles Center has embraced the post-football life. Having grown up in Ohio and playing College Football at the University of Cincinnati, some would think Jason Kelce would spend his post-career years back at home, but he has chosen to live in New Jersey.

Thanks to his wife Kylie growing up in the Suburban Philadelphia area and playing his entire NFL career for the Eagles, Jason Kelce has now planted his life here in Eagles Country. After vacationing in Sea Isle City for years, the Kelces have purchased a Beach House in South Jersey. Makes sense considering Sea Isle City is one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in New Jersey and one of the best towns to live in Cape May County Reportedly sold for $2.2 Million right off the boardwalk, check out Jason Kelce's Sea Isle City Beach House Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media