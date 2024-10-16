One person was killed in a crash on Route 47 in Cape May County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened just before 12:30 just south of Tyler Road.

Firefighters at the scene found two vehicles had collided with at least one person trapped.

Squad 18, Engine 18, Brush 18, and Utility 18, with a total of 15 firefighters, responded to the scene and extricated one patient, who was transported by Inspira EMS to an awaiting medical helicopter at the Woodbine Municipal Airport and transported to an area hospital.

A second patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 47 was closed between Tyler Road and Petersburg Road for approximately 3 hours as crews cleared the accident.

Route 47 and Tyler Road in Dennis Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

OCTOBER 2ND: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 47 in Middle Township

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Numerous agencies responded to the incident, including AtlantiCare Paramedics, Middle Township Fire Police, the NJ Department of Transportation, and New Jersey State Police.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

