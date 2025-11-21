Sad news out of Cape May County this week has a lot of locals feeling the weight of yet another young life gone far too soon due to a car accident.

Early Sunday morning, 27-year-old Logan S. Young was killed in a crash along Route 47 in Dennis Township. State Police say Young was driving his pickup truck south around 5:20 a.m. when he crossed the center line, went off the roadway, and hit an unoccupied construction vehicle parked. Published reports confirm the crash happened near mile post 18.3, a stretch many of us have driven countless times.

Young, originally from Sellersville, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. For anyone who grew up in or around Cape May County, this one hits especially hard. Not only because of the tragedy itself, but because of who he was to the people who loved him.

Remembering A Local “Gentle Giant”

According to an obituary shared online, Young was a 2015 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School and is being remembered as a “gentle giant”. The kind of person who made space for everyone and carried a deep love for his family. Friends described him as a warm soul with a big heart, someone who left a meaningful imprint on the people lucky enough to know him.

Losses like this ripple through small communities. Even if you didn’t know Logan personally, it’s impossible not to feel the sadness that comes with losing someone in the prime of their life.

