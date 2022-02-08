Man from FL Admits Assaulting Two Military Police Officers With Car in NJ

A man from Florida is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to assaulting two U.S. Air Force military police officers with his car at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst last year.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 25-year-old Hal Wander of Port Charlotte, FL, pleaded guilty to assault on two federal officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon (motor vehicle).

According to authorities,

On Nov. 16, 2020, Wander drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a U.S. military base located in Burlington County, New Jersey, without stopping at the designated check point. Two marked military police vehicles, driven by Victims 1 and 2, gave chase. Victim 1 positioned his car in front of Wander in an attempt to stop Wander, and Wander intentionally drove his car into Victim 1’s military police vehicle. Victim 2 positioned his military police vehicle behind Wander’s vehicle, and Wander intentionally drove his car backwards into Victim 2’s vehicle.

As the situation continued, the first officer reached into Wander’s car in an attempt to turn it off. Wander then drove forward, dragging that officer several feet before he freed himself.

Wander eventually hit a utility pole and was arrested.

In addition to the potential prison sentence, Wander could be fined up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15th.

