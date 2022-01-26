Authorities say a man from Burlington County, who lives on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (Joint MDL), has been arrested and is facing a child porn charge.

37-year-old Brian J. Crann is facing one count of distribution of child pornography. He was arrested on Tuesday and is being held.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, last week,

"Crann transmitted a video and two images of child sexual abuse to another individual using an account on an instant messaging mobile application. Crann also transmitted a non-pornographic image of himself with a minor, who appeared to be the same minor victim depicted in the images and video of child sexual abuse."

Prosecutors say an investigation revealed that the account that sent the images and video used a WiFi network that was in Crann’s name at a residential address on Joint Base MDL.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials searched Crann and recovered a smartphone that allegedly contained a copy of the non-pornographic picture of Crann with the minor that had been sent last week.

If convicted, Crann faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

