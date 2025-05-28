There are a few things that set New Jersey apart from its normally negative stereotype: the talented musicians that come from the Garden State, the beautiful beaches, and Wawa.

Are there other aspects of the state that make it great? Sure, but right now, we MUST focus on the topic at hand.

Get our free mobile app

Over the years, Wawa has basically become the official convenience store of the Garden State. It consistently wins the title of best gas station in the state year after year.

Wawa has become part of New Jersey's core identity. It's one of the state's main identifiers. Unfortunately, that identifier has been threatened by another state known for some great beaches and popular amusement parks.

New Jersey no longer reigns supreme as the Wawa capital of America.

Wawa Has More Locations In FL Than NJ Google Street View loading...

From NJ To FL

As of late April 2025, Florida now officially has more Wawa locations than the Garden State. It's hard not to feel betrayed after hearing those sore and sour words. Recent reports claim that Florida has 304 Wawa locations. New Jersey now only has 293.

Say it ain't so!

NJ has been loyal to Hoagiefest for years! It feels like Wawa is trying to replace the day-1 loyalists with tourists and snowbirds.

While it's true that Wawa didn't start out in New Jersey (shout out to PA; we owe you for that), it really is a part of NJ's identity at this point. It's a late-night lifeline for all NJ residents, whether they are quick to admit it or not.

Wawa Nation runs strong in NJ. It still does. Losing this battle to Florida just doesn't sit right with me.

Wawa Locations Photo by Anvesh via Unsplash loading...

NJ Loves Wawa Forever

Florida may have more stores than Jersey now, but NJ will always have the heart. We'll always be the true Wawa OGs.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go grab a soft pretzel and small mac-n-cheese to try and recover from this emotional blow.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman