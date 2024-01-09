Man Shot From Car in Mays Landing Housing Development

Hamilton Township Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night in the township.

22-year-old man shot twice In Hamilton Township

Police say they were called to the Pineland Gardens Development off Route 40 for the report of shots fired.

This happened Sunday night, just before 11:30 pm.

Police say when they arrived, they found Quonier James, 22, had sustained two gunshot wounds.

James was taken to the hospital in Atlantic City and treated for his injuries.

Suspect has not been caught

Police say the victim said the shots were fired from a car - a black sedan of unknown make and model.

No suspects have been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call the Hamilton Township Police Department at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

