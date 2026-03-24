In the end, it was the shoes.

Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw says a burglary investigation was helped by the fact that the suspect wore some unique sneakers that were caught on camera.

So, those shoes might make you run faster and jump higher - but. their going to get some attention too!

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Suspect's Unique Shoes Caught on Camera, and Help in the Investigation

Earlier this month, we shared details of a burglary investigation in Cape May. A suspect had broken into a Cape Mat business, and we share surveillance photos of the suspect - including a photo of his shoes.

Now, Cape May Police have made an arrest, and they say those very shoes helped fuel the investigation.

Police say Vito Anderson, 40, of Pleasantville has been arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and other charges. They say it was Anderson who, back on March 5th, broke into a business on Washington Street.

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The Investigation Heated Up

Cape May Police Detectives identified Anderson as a suspect after learning of similar burglaries in Brigantine, Long Beach Island, Pleasantville, and Northfield.

According to police: "While comparing video surveillance, Anderson was found to use the same clothing to include unique sneakers, a “Shystie” face covering and gloves to conceal his identity which Anderson was still in possession of at the time of arrest."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

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