Cape May Police Ask For Help in Identifying Burglary Suspect
Hey, don't do bad stuff, and we won't share your photo!
That's what happens when police are looking for suspects - we try to help.
Cape May Police Ask For Public's Help
Officials at the Cape May Police Department are asking for the community's help in identifying a burglary suspect. They say the person in the photos shared here is wanted in connection with a burglary of a business i the 400 block of the Washington Street Mall.
Here's what Cape May Police say about the photos:
"The suspect was fully masked and wearing gloves in an attempt to conceal his identity. When viewing this post, please pay close attention to the shoes and clothing, as these details may help identify the individual."
If you can assist police, you're urged to call the Cape May Police Department Detective Division at 609-884-9500.
SOURCE: Cape May Police Department
