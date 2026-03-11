All shopping experiences are not the same.

You can go into a crowded shopping area filled with fabulous stores or you can go to a mostly-empty shopping mall where you feel like you just stepped into the Twilight Zone. (Yes, I'm thinking about Mays Landing's mostly-vacant Hamilton Mall.)

National Honor for Cape May's Washington Street Mall

A nation-wide poll asked residents about their favorite shopping experiences. MarketBeat, a financial media company, asked over 3,000 people this question: "Which shopping districts around the country do you envy the most for their shopping scene?"

Washington Street Mall in Cape May - a great shopping destination - had a great showing, placing it among the top shopping destinations in the country.

Is there a better place to shop on a lovely summer day? The Washington Street Mall is filled with unique stores, offering a little bit of everything!

Washington Street Mall was one of five New Jersey shopping areas named in the poll's results. Here's what the poll's editors had to say about the destination:

"Cape May's Washington Street Mall is a pedestrian-only outdoor shopping district spanning three blocks of Victorian charm. Nearly 100 individually owned stores fill the brick-paved streets, offering everything from beach gear to fine art. It's consistently ranked among America's most successful pedestrian malls. Don't miss Cape Atlantic Book Company, an independent bookshop that's become a community anchor and the perfect place to find your next beach read."

Other Great New Jersey Shopping Destinations

In addition to the Cape May experience, four other New Jersey shopping destinations were named in the poll: Red Bank's Broad Street, Hoboken's Washington Street, Palmer Square in Princeton, and Montclair Center.

As always, I encourage you to shop local!

SOURCE: Marketbeat

