Just because Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is everywhere again, it doesn't mean New Jersey's happy about it.

Okay, we're not NOT happy about it, just probably not AS happy as Mariah would like. I mean, she did just attempt to trademark the title 'Queen of Christmas' (which she was denied, by the way).

Every Christmas since 1994 Carey has dominated Christmas with her original song 'All I Want for Christmas is You'. It's gone to number one on multiple occasions and been covered by countless artists since is release 28 years ago.

But when it comes to New Jersey's favorite Christmas song, the honor does NOT go to 'AIWFCIY'. Surprised? Well, here's what the team at FinanceBuzz analyzed search trends to find the most popular holiday tunes in every state.

'Santa Baby' topped America's list of favorite Christmas songs, followed by 'Jingle Bell Rock', It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year', and 'Feliz Navidad'.

Not only was 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah not #1 in New Jersey, it wasn't found to be ANY state's favorite! In fact, FinanceBuzz's research determined the hit to be the MOST ANNOYING Christmas song in America! Aw man, don't let Mariah get wind of this or she's liable to sic her alter ego 'Bianca' on us screaming 'bah humbug' all the way!

So, what is New Jersey's favorite Christmas song according to FinanceBuzz? 'Underneath the Tree' by Kelly Clarkson!

I have to admit that is ones of the GREATEST, original Christmas songs to come along in recent years. So, does that make KELLY the Christmas Queen?

What's YOUR favorite Christmas song?

