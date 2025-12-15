If you’re anything like me, once Thanksgiving leftovers are gone, the holiday playlist goes on full blast. From Cherry Hill to Cape May, South Jersey homes are filled with so many festive tunes, twinkling lights, and pets who… might not actually be enjoying the vibes.

Shocked? I was.

Turns out your dog or cat may not be vibing to your favorite Christmas songs. TrustedHousesSitters recently analyzed the Billboard Holiday 100 alongside each song’s beats per minute (BPM) to find which holiday songs are soothing and which ones might send your fur baby into full zoomie mode.

Pug In Santa Blanket Photo by Jolina Vanessa Sterkel on Unsplash loading...

Why Holiday Music Can Stress Your Pet Out

Studies show that faster, high-energy music can overstimulate pets, increasing anxiety, pacing, barking, or hiding under the couch. Slower songs, on the other hand, can actually calm them down.

While you’re belting it out, your dog might be wondering why Santa sounds so intense.

Pug In Santa Hat Photo by Bernd Dittrich on Unsplash loading...

The 10 Worst Holiday Songs to Play for Pets

According to TrustedHousesitters, these holiday classics pack way too much BPM for sensitive pet ears:

“Mele Kalikimaka” – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters (203 BPM)

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams (202 BPM)

“Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande (192 BPM)

“Wonderful Christmastime” – Paul McCartney (188 BPM)

“Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)” – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (187 BPM)

“Please Come Home for Christmas” – Eagles (183 BPM)

“Frosty the Snowman” – Jimmy Durante (178 BPM)

“Frosty the Snow Man” – Gene Autry (172 BPM)

“What Christmas Means to Me” – John Legend ft. Stevie Wonder (170 BPM)

“Carol of the Bells” – Lindsey Stirling (168 BPM)

Clocking in at a whopping 203 BPM, Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka” tops the list. Between the brass-heavy sound and fast tempo, it might trigger more barking and side-eye than holiday cheer.

Cat In Santa Hat Photo by Andréas BRUN on Unsplash loading...

How To Keep The Holidays Calm For Your Fur Baby

If you’re hosting or just chilling at home, consider swapping high-energy pop for slower jazz, instrumental tracks, or low-tempo classics. Your pet (and your nervous system) will thank you.

Because the best holiday memories include happy humans and relaxed pets.

