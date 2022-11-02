It's time! Holiday cups and beverages are back at your local Starbucks. Here's everything you need to know.

No offense to Mariah Carey declaring it time to start celebrating Christmas, but I wait for Starbucks to give me the all clear, lol.

The holidays officially explode at Starbucks on Wednesday, November 3rd. FYI, Dunkin' beat them to the punch by one day, serving their new holiday drinks as of November 2nd.

This year's Starbucks holiday cups are all variations of red, white, and green, decorated with ribbons, trees, snowflakes, and stars.

As for what's inside them? Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte. I don't know for sure yet if the Gingerbread Latte will be on the menu, but I'm hoping!

Starting tomorrow, Starbucks baristas will don red aprons instead of green, and reindeer cake pops will show up in the bakery case alongside the OGs.

Now, after popping into Starbucks in the morning to kick off my holiday season right, I may jump over to Dunkin' in the afternoon, because they're reportedly introduced a Cookie Butter Cold Brew Coffee, and that sounds like it might be more refreshing with the weather forecast to be close to 70 degrees again.

The Cookie Butter Cold Brew, People.com reports, consists of brown sugar and "warm holiday spices" like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, and topped with cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles.

