If you’re anything like me, you know the struggle of staying on track once Thanksgiving leftovers roll into Christmas cookie season.

One thing that always gets me moving (especially when the days get dark by 4:30) is a fresh workout playlist. A new analysis from MyBodyTutor broke down Spotify’s 500 most popular holiday songs by BPM to determine which Christmas tracks actually boost your workouts. Turns out, staying on top of your fitness during the holiday festivities is real science.

Woman doing jump squats on gym boxes. Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash loading...

The Best Christmas Workout Songs For Cardio & Strength

According to the study, Mariah Carey reigns again…. surprise, surprise. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hits 150 BPM, landing it the #1 Christmas workout song overall. It falls in the sweet spot for cardio and strength training, which research suggests is between 120–150 BPM for improving mood and overall enjoyment of the workout.

If you're looking to mix classics with feel-good energy, Frank Sinatra’s “Jingle Bells” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” slide perfectly into that optimal range.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Need HIIT Motivation? Ariana Grande's Your Gal

If you're dabbling in holiday HIIT (bless your commitment), Ariana Grande is who you should be listening to. “Last Christmas” clocks in at 206 BPM and “Santa Tell Me” hits 192 BPM. That means they both land in the top tier for high-intensity intervals.

Harp With Lights Photo by Patti Black on Unsplash loading...

For Cool-Downs And Yoga Flows... Take It Slow

Not every holiday workout needs to feel like sprinting through the mall parking lot on Christmas Eve. Slower tracks like Pentatonix’s “Silent Night” and Sinatra’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” can create the perfect vibe for gentle stretching, recovery, or winding down after a longer session.

Whether you’re lifting, running, or just trying to offset one too many peppermint bark squares (me), this Christmas playlist might be the festive push your winter workouts need.

