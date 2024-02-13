Medical Stuff New Jersey Peeps Google the Most

Have you slowed down your trips to the doctor, emergency room, and urgent care?

Is it because you have full access to "Dr. Google"?

That is, you can self-diagnose with the help of the Internet.

Maybe not the smartest decision ever, especially in times of serious injuries or illness.

Photo by Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

Medical information New Jersey residents search for on Google the most

The folks at Soliant took a look at what medical questions people Google the most.

(SPOILER ALERT: Some people in some parts of the country look for really weird stuff. Not here, though.)

In New Jersey, these are the most Google medical questions:

Is diabetes genetic?

What kills stomach virus?

How to prevent dementia?

Honestly, those are pretty normal questions, right?

Wait `til you hear what the weirdos in Pennsylvania are looking for...

Photo by Nhia Moua on Unsplash

What Pennsylvania residents search for, medically, on Google

Here are the most Googled medical questions from Pennsylvania residents:

Is breast cancer genetic?

How often should I work out?

Why do I always feel tired?

Is rainwater safe to drink?

How to relieve period cramps?

What kills toenail fungus instantly?

So, drinking rainwater and growing toenail fungus, eh, Pennsylvania?

Photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash

Here's what New York staters are Googling

Why are my hands so dry?

How to treat food poisoning?

Why are my gums swollen?

Are allergies genetic?

Can you get allergies in the winter?

Why do New Yorkers worry so much about allergies? And what's with their gums?

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia on Unsplash

Here are medical questions Delaware Googles the most

How to get rid of hiccups?

How much water should I drink a day?

How many bones are in the human body?

What is anemia?

Maybe if they drank more water they wouldn't have hiccups!

Photo by Daniil Lebedev on Unsplash

Other most-Googled medical questions from across the USA

California: Why do I pee when I sneeze?

Florida: What happens when you eat mold?

Illinois: Can you live without a spleen?

Missouri: Can you live without a liver?

Ohio: Can you die from a broken heart? (Awww!!!!)

Utah: How to get rid of dandruff?

Here's my medical advice to you: When in doubt, see a doctor - a real doctor!

SOURCE: Soliant

