Just added to the long list of artists coming to the area, none other than the Chief himself, Mr. Eric Church!

I had the privilege of seeing him perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville this past February and it was absolutely phenomenal. You never know what plan this man has up his sleeve. He brought an entire choir on stage with him. I'm telling you, it was like church. Such a beautiful moment. I'll be forever grateful for that experience.

He also sat down with Jelly Roll for a conversation about their own perspective musical journeys thus far, and that's another experience I'll treasure forever.

If you've never seen Eric Church perform live, make sure you add this one to your concert calendar this year.

Eric Church Announces 2025 Show In Philadelphia

The Chief is all set to bring his "Free The Machine Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center in September. He's bringing with him special guest Elle King as his opener this time around.

The announcement was made on Wednesday that Eric Church will be rolling into the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, September 18th.

Eric Church Tickets On Sale

It's not quite time to hop online to purchase tickets for the show just yet, but Wells Fargo Center did, in fact, share how and when you should be able to score yourself a pair.

Tickets to most shows are available to the general public beginning next Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time (with the Philadelphia date on sale May 16). As always, premium members of the Church Choir will have early access to tickets through the Church Choir presale beginning Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Premium members should check their email for presale details and can log in at EricChurch.com or the official Eric Church app to access their unique codes...

The Chief's new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, is due out everywhere on Friday, May 2nd. Be on the lookout for that; it's rumored to be a good one.