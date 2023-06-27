The Millville football program continues to place players to continue their careers at the next level. The team is sending three-star pass catcher Ta’Ron Haile to play football at Syracuse Univerity the wide receiver announced via social media on Monday night.

The 6-foot-1 wideout caught 48 passes for 680 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games as a junior in 2022. He is one of numerous former Thunderbolts that have gone on to play at the collegiate level in recent years, including current Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen and former Millville head coach Dennis Thomas who is now the director of high school relations for the Orange.

He chose Syracuse over schools like Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia, and West Virginia.

He returns to Millville for his senior season with a loaded roster that also includes wide receiver, Lotzeir Brooks, who is also receiving plenty of Division I attention and is the defending Group IV state champion.