Millville Police Searching For Guy Sporting Most Ironic Hoodie

Here's a tip for amateur lawbreakers: When committing a crime (allegedly committing a crime) don't wear an article of clothing that pretty much explains that you're up to no good.

In Millville, police are searching to identify some suspects from recent shoplifting incidents.

What does that hoodie mean?

In one of the cases, Millville Police are searching to identify two people who appear to be using a self-checkout at a local store.

One of the suspects is wearing a hoodie with the words, "Never Broke Again."

(Hey, are you never going to be broke again because you're (allegedly) stealing items from a store?)

The phone number for Millvile Police is (856) 825-7010.

Another suspect in a Millville shoplifting investigation.

In another case, Millville Police are looking for one person:

This is your reminder that all suspects are presumed innocent before being found guilty.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

