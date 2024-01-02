Millville Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Millville Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Millville Police Department

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Get our free mobile app

Millville Police ask for help

Police say Edward Kozlowski was reported missing this morning (Tuesday, January 2nd).

He was reportedly last seen wearing "a brown hooded sweatshirt and green pajama pants."

Police say he is believed to have with him a red bicycle.

Chris Bernard
loading...

What to do if you see the missing boy

Millville Police are asking anyone with information on Edward to call the police ASAP at (856) 825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey?

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Millville, Police
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3