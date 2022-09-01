Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends.

"Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the best girls weekend in Gruene Texas. My favorite place on earth."

"Family, Friends, queso, margs, bucce’s [sic], lone star lights, wine, fried pickles, river floats and pontoons. Sounds like heaven to me! Miss y’all already."

From the carousel of photos, it looks like the girl squad spent plenty of time in or near the water with some local food and beer. And, following Texas protocol, the crew made a stop at Buc-ee's, a gas station chain that is known for its large convenience store with a variety of offerings including hot food, as well as super-clean bathrooms.

Lambert has been taking more time off in 2022. Earlier this summer, she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin took a month-long vacation on the road. The couple drove across the country in their airstream trailer with some friends and spent several days exploring Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. It's a trip she had been planning since 2020.

Things will get busy for the "Bluebird" singer this month as she kicks off her first-ever Las Vegas residency. Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency will begin on Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and Lambert promises to take fans on a journey through her storied career, revisiting some of her biggest hits from her seven solo albums. Shows are scheduled through April 9, 2023.