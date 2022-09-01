Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season

Courtesy of Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority

Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September.

Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.

Original plans were to stop service after September 10th, according to wildwoodvideoarchive.com, but with so many events coming up, those plans were changed.

Two of the biggest are NJ Firemen's Convention Weekend, slated to start Friday, September 16th, and North Wildwood Irish Festival Weekend begins Saturday, September 24th.

The Tramcar will now run through Saturday, September 27th.

Here's an updated Wildwood Tramcar schedule (courtesy of wildwoodvideoarchive.com):

  • Through Labor Day, September 5th, 11a-11p
  • Tues. Sept. 6th thru Thurs. Sept. 8th, 4p-11p
  • Fri. Sept. 9th and Sat. Sept. 10th, 11a-11p
  • Fri. Sept. 16th and Sat. Sept. 17th, 11a-10p (subject to change) (NJ Firemen's Convention Weekend)
  • Sept. 24th and Sept. 25th, 11a-10p (subject to change)

Enjoy your September in Wildwood, and 'watch the Tramcar, please!'

