NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature79° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature82° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:23am - 7:30pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:33a		High
Thu 11:55a		Low
Thu 6:13p		High
Fri 12:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:29a		Low
Thu 5:37p		High
Thu 11:43p		Low
Fri 5:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:09a		High
Thu 11:43a		Low
Thu 5:49p		High
Thu 11:57p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:01a		High
Thu 11:25a		Low
Thu 5:41p		High
Thu 11:39p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:38a		High
Thu 3:35p		Low
Thu 10:18p		High
Fri 3:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:32a		High
Thu 11:49a		Low
Thu 6:17p		High
Fri 12:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:12a		High
Thu 2:42p		Low
Thu 9:52p		High
Fri 2:56a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:08a		High
Thu 12:42p		Low
Thu 6:53p		High
Fri 12:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:09a		High
Thu 11:28a		Low
Thu 5:49p		High
Thu 11:38p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:36a		High
Thu 12:06p		Low
Thu 6:18p		High
Fri 12:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:18a		High
Thu 11:36a		Low
Thu 5:56p		High
Thu 11:54p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:17a		High
Thu 12:43p		Low
Thu 6:52p		High
Fri 1:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

