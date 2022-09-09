It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled.

The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day.

The van appears to have been no match for the mature tree. That thing is so big it almost looks Jurassic, reducing the Ford Van to a Matchbox car by comparison. The roof of the van was completely caved in, its windshield and passenger windows crushed below it.

Gloucester Township Police Department reports that responders from GT Public Works arrived on the scene quickly to remove the tree from the roadway.

It's a miracle no one was injured.

