If you thought another snowstorm this weekend was rough, brace yourself because bitter Arctic air behind it could make New Jersey’s trees crack so loudly it sounds like they’re exploding, and folks are already talking about it online.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d have to have already heard of the exploding trees, right?

What Causes Trees To “Explode” In Extreme Cold

The buzz about “exploding trees” isn’t totally made up, but it definitely is misleading. What’s actually happening is called frost cracking. Trees contain sap and moisture, and when temperatures plunge rapidly, that water inside can freeze and expand.

Because the wood and bark cool at different rates, pressure builds up. Then, it releases suddenly with a loud pop or crack that sounds like a gunshot.

Exploding Trees in snow Photo by nina . on Unsplash loading...

Not Really Explosions, But Still Something To Watch

Experts stress that trees aren’t detonating like in a movie, and you won’t see wood flying everywhere. But frost cracks can actually leave deep splits in trunks and limbs, especially in trees with more internal moisture.

These wounds can weaken trees and make branches more likely to fall. That's a concern if heavy snow and ice load all the tree limbs this weekend.

NJ’s Winter Reality

As we prep for yet another round of snow and ice, remember that the cold that follows could create some pretty startling noises outside.

Get our free mobile app

Keep an ear out, but don’t panic if you hear a booming crack in the woods or your yard this weekend. Wondering how much we got last weekend?

New Jersey & Pennsylvania Snow Totals for January 25, 2026 Storm How much snow fell on Sunday, January 25, 2026 in New Jersey and Eastern PA? Here's a complete breakdown: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST