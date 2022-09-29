Authorities in Cape May County say they have filed additional charges against a driver who killed two people in a crash during an unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood last weekend.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity when he crashed into a Honda Civic and then two pedestrians near Burk and Atlantic Avenues around 9:30 Saturday night.

The accident claimed the lives of one of the pedestrians, 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlise, PA, and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden of Clayton, who was a passenger in the Honda.

At the scene, officials learned that White fled but he was quickly located and taken into custody.

Get our free mobile app

White has now been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter (extreme indifference), two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter (eluding police), two counts of second-degree aggravated assault (serious bodily injury), and two counts of second-degree aggravated assault (fleeing from police).

He remains lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Weekend of chaos

Last Saturday's H2oi car rally was formerly held in Ocean City, MD, but officials there banned it because of widespread problems. This year, the unsanctioned event moved to Wildwood and chaos unfolded across much of Cape May County.

Police say as many as 500 cars descended on the Wildwoods in a matter of hours, overwhelming first responders.

Father of four hurt in another crash

In another accident, a father of four daughters was last known to still be hospitalized after he was hit by a sports car during the event. That crash was caught in a video that was widely shared across social media.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said he is considering filing charges against the event organizers.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey