I'll be honest with you; I can't remember the last time I painted my own nails. I HATE giving myself manicures. The last time I painted my own was probably during the pandemic. Truth be told, I'm no good at painting my nails myself. I never have been... not even as a kid.

So, I always get mine done at the salon. For one, they last me 10x longer than they would if I gave myself a mani/pedi. Again, that's just not where my talents lie. I don't actually get fake nails on every time, though. For example, recently I've just been getting gel manicures. I'm trying to grow my natural nails out enough to get them shaped however I want. I'm thinking I'll go with the "almond" shape if they're long enough by the holidays.

It's fun to keep up with everybody's manicure preferences. I enjoy keeping up with the latest nail trends. Translucent nails are pretty big right now. Also, everybody is still really into the "Hailey Bieber nails," too. If you're unfamiliar with those, take a look at the pic below:

A new survey has determined that New Jersey residents are extremely particular about their nail art. Regardless of whether or not you choose to get yours done at a salon, you put a lot of thought into what color you'd like your nails to be. It's been determined that New Jersey likes to change up nail color themes by season.

Most people do, I think.

For example, pastels are really big in the springtime. Summer is for the bright and bolds. Fall is when moody nails are the vibe. For winter nails, deep colors are all the rage. Honestly, though, you can get by with beiges, whites, and nudes in the winter, too.

Here are New Jersey's most popular nail trends by season:

Spring

According to ShaneCo.com, springtime here in the Garden State is when pinks reign supreme. Springtime is pink time! Light pastels are usually everybody's go-to in the spring, anyway. It's such a great color for Easter. Take a look below at my favorite springtime pink:

Summer

The summer season is usually all about being bold and bright. According to this survey, though, New Jersey residents prefer to keep it classic with French manicures. Summer's also wedding season here in the Garden State. Most people stick with French manicures for their weddings, so it makes even more sense when you think about the trend from that perspective.

Fall

Moody is the theme on everybody's Pinterest board as soon as September 1st hits. Deep, dark colors are what it's about when autumn strikes. Here in New Jersey, it's all about Lavender once pumpkin season's upon us. It's not a dark color, by any means, but leave it to Jersey to be the ones to break out from the pack.

Winter

Jersey apparently likes to keep it clean and classic during the winter months. Jersey's go-to nail art for winter is the classic French manicure!

To see the most popular nail trends state by state, click HERE.

Source: Shaneco.com

