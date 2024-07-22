The Acme Parking Lot Violinist Is Back In Mays Landing, NJ

It's definitely not the first thing you'd expect to see upon exiting your vehicle in the grocery store parking lot. It's one of those situations where once you see it happening, it lives in your mind rent-free forever.

The violinist is back at the Acme parking lot in Mays Landing, Atlantic County. We've written about this before. A few years ago, there was man who would walk around the parking lot of Acme located in the Festival at Hamilton Plaza on the Black Horse Pike with a violin in his hand. It looked like he was really playing, but upon further investigation, we discovered via social media that he travels all around Atlantic and Cumberland counties "playing" and asking for money.

We haven't heard from him in this neck of the woods for awhile. That was until last week. I had just pulled into the Acme parking lot and heard the music. I got out the car expecting to see the guy we wrote about before.

This time, however, it was a young girl playing.

Not sure if it's the same guy's family or what the deal is, but judging by the pictures, she does NOT look happy to be there. Can you blame her? The heat was off the charts last week. No doubt, the last thing she wants to be doing is "play" the violin in the scorching temperatures for hours on end in the hopes for a little bit of cash.

The last time we saw the guy doing this, people claimed on social media that this was all a scam and not to give them any of your money. Most people even said they don't even really play their instruments. While they do have a backing track every single time I've seen them, I wasn't able to get close enough this time to determine whether or not the young girl was actually playing the violin or not.

If they really are trying to scam people, that's a shame. You can't go anywhere these days without people trying to get the better of you...

