It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest.

Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.

First things first, New Jersey has a plethora of romantic day trips.

You can go exploring one of the quaint little towns hidden throughout the Garden State

You can enjoy some dockside dining with your betrothed, my personal favorite is Carmen's in Sea Isle City or the Beach Tavern in Monmouth Beach.

If you're more the outdoorsy type, you can explore the New Jersey Botanical Gardens, or go for a hike along one of New Jerseys many trails.

Of course, if you're talking about romance and New Jersey, I feel like you have to mention a weekend getaway in Cape May.

Some of their bed and breakfasts are out of this world!

Now, I'm not sure if I wholly agree that Trips to Discover's pick is the most romantic place in New Jersey, but it does look like a great spot for dinner!

According to the people at Trips to Discover, the most romantic destination in all of New Jersey is the Chart House in Weehawken, NJ.

Now, this place looks amazing, don't get me wrong!

The restaurant sits right on the Hudson river and gives you the ability to look over the Manhattan skyline as you dine.

If the views aren't enough, a quick peek of their menu left my mouth watering; lobster bisque, miso maple glazed salmon, herb crusted prime rib, delicious!

Trips to Discover also says to save room for dessert if you go here, and I can see why.

Have you been here before?

Is it really the most romantic spot in New Jersey?

I'm curious what you think the most romantic restaurant/destination/activity in the Garden State is, so shoot me an email at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com

