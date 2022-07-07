MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore 2.0′ Filming in Atlantic City, NJ [PHOTOS]

The roommates starring in the newest spinoff of MTV's Jersey Shore franchise are moving into a house in Atlantic City's Inlet section and preparing to shoot their first season of the show Jersey Shore 2.0 this summer.

A restored mansion on the first block of Atlantic Avenue has been accessorized with numerous cameras affixed to the outside and a large backyard fence has been added for privacy during the shooting of a new take on MTV's Jersey Shore with an entirely new cast.

In May, MTV announced the idea for the show in a press statement, according to ETonline.com.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” read a press release from the network. “Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

The original castmates from MTV's Jersey Shore, including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni JWoww Farley, and Mike "The situation" Sorrentino" immediately let it be known that they didn't support the show or the new cast.

The original roomies criticized the idea in a group statement, even as MTV confirmed that their latest take on the Jersey Shore idea, Jersey Shore Family Vacation was also being renewed, as was reported by the Asbury Park Press.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

Meantime, finding a Jersey shore town that would allow the shooting of the new version of the show proved a difficult task for Jersey Shore's producers, 495 Productions.

The producers have tried unsuccessfully to convince Seaside Heights -- where it all began for the original Jersey Shore gang -- to host the show again. Lavallette, Berkeley, Toms River, and Brick Township have all previously turned down production requests according to Phillyvoice.com.

Enter Atlantic City and a 112-year-old north inlet home just across from the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The home which lists for about $1000 a night as an Airbnb rental, has been rented until mid-August for the filming of the new MTV series.

Other than the initial press release, MTV has not given any information yet on the cast and shooting plans for Jersey Shore 2.0.

We do have a good amount of detail concerning the house where it will be filmed, however.

The Airbnb ad says the home has 8 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a parlor with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a solarium, and an eat-in kitchen.

The house has its original hardwood flooring, oak walls, tray ceilings, a 3-course brick-walled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, french doors, and stained glass windows.

It's a beautiful property. See a photo gallery of the house from the new MTV show Jersey Shore 2.0

Take Photo Tour of Atlantic City House Where 'Jersey Shore 2.0' is Filming

