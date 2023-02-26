Much Loved Hidden Gem Restaurant in Absecon Closing for Good

Why does it seem when you finally find a great, local restaurant, it closes it's doors forever?

JW's Restaurant in Absecon - often cited for its great breakfast (and more) has announced they will be closing their doors forever.

JW's has been located at 139 E. Faunce Road in Absecon.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement came via a Facebook post over the weekend:

The highly regarded and highly rated restaurant will be missed!

JW's has a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Here are a few diners' comments via Yelp:

"My first and only time giving a restaurant five stars!

The food was amazing. The place is clean, Sarah was absolutely terrific... I have never tasted french fries like that before delicious.

This place is a Hidden gem for sure."

"This place gets 5 stars for one thing you absolutely must get here - the chicken and waffles. I don't know what the hell they do here, but my god the chicken is just perfect. Great flavor, fantastic texture and the sauce that goes with it is divine. The waffles were also perfectly made, not too doughy and were a perfect compliment with the absolute winning chicken. It wouldn't be far fetched to say this was the best such dish I had ever."

Needless to say, JW's will be missed!

"Hidden Gem" Restaurants in South Jersey

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.