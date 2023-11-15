South Jersey is pretty excited about this new spot to pop up here in Atlantic City!

Dave and Buster's is opening up another location here in the Garden State. This time, it's right in our own backyard! I can't speak for everyone, but I know I'm excited to get my game on when they open their doors this December.

Opening day is right around the corner. They've still got a lot of positions to fill before they open to the public on Monday, December 11th. If you're looking to line your wallet a bit thicker this holiday season, maybe it's worth checking them out.

If you head over to their website, you'll see that D&B is hiring for everything from front-of-house staff to cooks. Regardless of your experience, you're encouraged to apply for any position you think might be a good fit for you. They'll train you in the ways of their EATertainment vibe.

Also, it's worth mentioning that they're supposed to be really good at accommodating schedules. That means if you're looking for a job while you're still in school, that shouldn't be an issue. They'll work with you to find the best shifts for you.

There are currently 13 jobs listed on their website, but they're most likely hiring for multiple servers, bartenders, bar backs, hosts, etc. So, don't be discouraged if you only see a few positions up there.

The new location will be at 2120 Atlantic Avenue along The Walk at the Tanger Outlets! To submit your application, click HERE.

Source: DaveAndBusters.com

