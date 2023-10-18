My 5 Favorite Atlantic County Golf Courses I’ve Played This Year

I have a new favorite local golf course, but I still enjoy some "old favorites."

If you're a golfer, once in a while you like to mix it up a little, and that's what I've done recently.

My new favorite course is one that I've never played before 2023. I never paid much attention to it. Now that I found it, it's at the top of my list!

My new favorite course is Vineyard Golf Course at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City.

The course is certainly off the beaten path, and it's pretty quiet, with the exception of a random barking dog or loud rooster.

Vineyard Golf Course is challenging and very well maintained.

Some great Par 3s and challenging Par 5s dot the course. There are enough trees and water to get you into trouble from time to time.

The setting, which includes some actual vineyard property is just beautiful. You never see a street or car from the course, and there are not houses to avoid when you hit a slice.

My current number two course is Blue Heron Pines in Galloway/Egg Harbor City.

Now, Blue Heron does have a lot of houses next to the course - but it's a beautiful layout.

The course is challenging and there are some holes with wide fairways that you really won't get into trouble.

Blue Heron is always well-maintained, and I've always found the staff to be friendly.

(Actually, all the courses in our area that I mention here are staffed by friendly, helpful people.)

Number three on my list is Twisted Dunes in Egg Harbor Township.

The links-style course is crazy challenging. If you're not staying on the fairway, it can be pretty challenging.

I'd advise bringing some extra golf balls because if you leave the fairway, you'll have a hard time finding your ball.

Harbor Pines in Egg Harbor Township is a new course in my rankings.

It's a great course with great views everywhere. The course is well-maintained and challenging.

There's a beautiful community of homes surrounding the course, and more are being aggressively built.

My only complaint about Harbor Pines is that they seem to bunch foursomes a little closer together than other courses. Having to wait to hit nearly every shot is not fun.

Fifth on my list is a wildcard - Hamilton Trails Golf Course in Hamilton Township.

This is a nine-hole course that has seen a rebound in the last couple of years. Owners have invested some money and work into the course and it's starting to look pretty good.

Now, it's not "on par" with the other courses I mentioned, but it really has improved.

The greens and fairways aren't perfect - but, they're a lot better than they were.

I find Hamilton Trails a great place to play when you don't have a lot of time - and, it's a great place I like to play when I'm up early on the weekend, and I want to play a great nine on my own.

Honorable mentions.

Seaview Golf Club is awesome. Breathtaking views and not one, but two great courses. I only played Seaview once this year, that's why it's not on my Top 5.

I love the Atlantic City Country Club! This legendary course has so much history, and I literally feel it every time I've played there. Unfortunately, I haven't played there in 2023.

Linwood Country Club and Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point are awesome places to play - but, again, I didn't play either course this year. Both courses are private and I'm not a member. Perhaps I just need to make friends with better people:)

