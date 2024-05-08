You Can Rent This Unique Sports Car to Drive Around Ocean City

Sure you can drive your crappy old car up and down Ocean Drive - but, wouldn't it be cool to ride in style, just once?

What if you could cruise the islands of South Jersey in something eye-catching, different, and fun?

Egg Harbor Township company will rent you a slick ride

There's a company - and we're certain they're brand new, that will rent you a 2023 Polaris Slingshot. It's a vehicle certain to grab attention.

Also, a vehicle that looks very fun to drive!

Shore Thrill Rentals, according to their website, is headquartered in Egg Harbor Township.

Through their website, you can reserve a spin in their car.

The Slingshot is available to rent in increments of 4 or 8-hour time periods, or 3 days.

How much is the car rental?

It appears that the company only has one car to rent --- and you don't find out the price until you fill out a form and declare your rental intentions.

I tried to reach out to the owner(s) via Facebook Messenger, but have not received a reply. So, I can't tell you how much.

But, how much would you pay for such a rental?

We checked the price of the car online. According to Polaris.com, the base purchase price for the vehicle is $27,499.

Have you driven a Slingshot? Is it a great experience?

