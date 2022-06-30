This could be huge!

Last year, I told you that Netflix was eying the Fort Monmouth Army Base for its second-largest studio! We finally have an update.

Before I spill the exciting news, just think of all the incredible shows Netflix produces - You, Nailed It, The Umbrella Academy, Orange is the New Black...I could go on and on. Chances are, you and your family have binged AT LEAST one.

Now, think of how this could create more jobs here in New Jersey and a much-needed economic boost! Not only that, but we'll have so many amazing talents coming to the Jersey Shore (how cool would it be to run into Joe from You), and maybe we'll even discover some more homegrown talent to add to our already impressive list.

Anyway, it looks like we are a step closer to bringing some Hollywood action to New Jersey.

According to Fox Business, Netflix has officially placed a bid to create a new studio at Fort Monmouth!

Per Fox Business, there is some competition for Netflix, as Extell Acquisitions LLC, Mega Parcel Development LLC, and RDR Partners LLC have all placed bids. But I'm personally rooting for Netflix because if this works out, I'll be dying to do some background work!

So, now what?

The bids will be reviewed, and Fox Business says that could take up to several months. We'll just have to wait. But I'll be keeping my fingers and toes crossed in the meantime.

Do you want to see a Netflix Studio in Fort Monmouth?

