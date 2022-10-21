There's a new place open in Northfield, New Jersey offering workshops for the creative type who love to make arts and crafts.

Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills.

You can learn to make candles there, creations made of clay, wreaths, wooden signs, and even get a beginner's introduction to woodworking.

The entrance is very friendly with a handful of neat Jack O'Lanterns out front.

Looking at Higher Ground's website, there will also be chances to paint, decorate cookies, and pot plants. That's DEFINITELY an area where I could use some guidance.

I'm particularly looking forward to the workshop teaching how to make boho-inspired decor, and the one where you use mosaics to design a small Christmas tree decoration. Concentrating on making something using your own imagination is so good for the soul.

Many of the workshops appear to be kid-friendly, too.

If you're into aligning your energy, you can also explore the art of Reiki at Higher Ground.

Higher Ground Workshops is located at 950 Tilton Road in Northfield, in the building with the red roof right behind AK Nails. Yep! It's the same building where our group of radio stations is located, so if you've ever been HERE before, Higher Ground will be easy for you to find. I can't wait to check it out for myself.

