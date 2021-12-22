Brigantine residents and everyone who loves that place, get excited. Another food option is FINALLY coming to town.

It's no secret that Brigantine doesn't exactly have the most selection when it comes to food options on the island itself. You see on message boards and Facebook groups all the time; people are always expressing how badly they wish the island had more choices.

Well, for whatever reason, the food gods finally granted your wish. Multiple posts have been circulating on social media claiming that a place called Kook Burger Co will be opening up in Brigantine in 2022. After doing a quick Google search as well as one on Instagram, our sources can confirm that it looks like that rumor is true.

The burger spot will open up right where the old Burger King used to be. According to the Facebook post, diners can expect fresh American classics like burgers, fries, and milkshakes. No, this is not a joke.

In fact, one Facebook post even includes details about where to apply for a job at the new burger joint. They're looking for cooks to work the day shift and will pay between $11-$19 per hour. Restaurant experience is encouraged, but not required.

The post itself doesn't specifically mention whether or not Kook Burger will open sooner rather than later, however if you check out the burger restaurant's Instagram, it does show that work is already underway at the new location. You can check that out HERE.

Everything we know about the new burger restaurant on the way to Brigantine next year can be found HERE.

