Hope Brigantine residents are hungry!

We previously shared the news about a brand new burger place coming to the island on Revere Boulevard right next to Black Turtle Coffee.

Residents will tell you that's not too much of a surprise since they're used to not having too many food choices on the island itself. So, it's not too surprising that whenever a new food spot comes to town, everyone gets pretty excited about it. This new burger spot that's currently under construction is no exception.

It's called Kook Burger Co.

Kook Burger has been keeping the island updated on their renovation process for quite some time now. They've been actively posting on social media and have even shared some job openings within local Facebook groups. Judging by the progress pictures shared to the Instagram account, they're making good time.

As a matter of fact, Kook Burger has finally confirmed an opening date that folks on the island can look forward to. According to their Instagram bio, Kook Burger plans to open it's doors sooner rather than later. You can expect to have the opportunity to experience Brigantine's newest burger joint on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th!

The folks from Kook Burger shared that they were looking to hire for certain positions back in December. No word yet regarding whether or not they have some jobs still available, but you can contact them via their website HERE.

Won't be long now until Brigantine FINALLY has another restaurant on the island!

Source: Instagram

