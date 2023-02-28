New Jersey’s Anger Ranking In America May Pleasantly Surprise You

Let's start by saying New Jersey residents often have plenty to be angry about, and most of it isn't even our own fault. Did you ever wonder if all this irritability causes us to be one of America's most angry states?

The list of things that could make us angry here in New Jersey seems to be endless. We may wake up as devil-may-care people, but most of us can't even get out of the driveway and still maintain our short-lived joy.

If you live in a beach town, then there are certain times of the day and months of the year when just getting your car out of your own driveway is a Herculean task.

And let's remember, we are people who wait all winter to take advantage of our own beaches and boardwalks, only to be unable to find a parking space when summer arrives. And it never fails that our favorite waterfront restaurant is booked from the last week of May until September.

Despite all that, the meteoric taxes, the constant traffic and construction, and the seven or eight middle fingers we either give or receive during any given day, we still try to cling to our sunny dispositions.

We won't even talk about the supermarket or mall parking lots and the daily displays of generosity and politeness we encounter there (not).

Despite all that's stacked up against us on any given day, the natural happiness we all wake up with here in New Jersey pushes back against the anger and keeps us out of the #1 spot on the angriest states list. We don't even make the top 5.

That's right, congratulations to us for working so hard at happiness that there are 7 states angrier than we are, according to BestLife. The angriest state? That would be Alabama. I'm proud of us for our #8. I don't know how we did it.

