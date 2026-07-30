If you're already dreaming about crisp fall weekends, live music and spending a day wandering Historic Smithville, you'll want to mark your calendar.

The annual Smithville Irish Festival is officially returning this fall, and it's once again expected to draw thousands of visitors from across South Jersey and beyond. Every year, the festival transforms the village into a celebration of everything Irish. It’s easily one of the biggest and most anticipated fall events in the region.

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A Fall Tradition People Wait All Year For

The Smithville Irish Festival has become a tradition for countless South Jersey families. Whether you're Irish or just looking for a fun weekend outing, there's something about the atmosphere that keeps people coming back year after year.

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Visitors can enjoy live Irish music, traditional dancers, bagpipers, food vendors, unique shopping throughout the village and plenty of entertainment all weekend long.

Time to Start Planning That Fall Weekend

With the festival now officially announced, excitement is already building online as people start planning their annual trip to Historic Smithville.

Between the incredible entertainment, the festive Irish atmosphere and beautiful fall setting, it's easy to see why this event has become one of South Jersey's signature autumn traditions.

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