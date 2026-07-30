NJ Homeowners Choosing The DIY Route Over Hiring Contractors To Save Money
If it feels like everyone you know is suddenly watching YouTube tutorials and spending weekends at the hardware store, you're not imagining it.
A new survey from 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty found that homeowners are increasingly taking home improvement projects into their own hands instead of hiring professionals. And honestly, that trend makes perfect sense in New Jersey, where the cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets.
Why More People Are Skipping Contractors
According to the survey, 61% of homeowners said they're tackling DIY projects because they simply can't afford to hire a professional. Instead of major renovations, most are sticking with cosmetic upgrades that are easier on the wallet.
In fact, 94% of homeowners plan to complete at least one DIY project this year, with 87% focusing on cosmetic improvements. On average, they're budgeting a little more than $2,700 for those house projects. The survey also found that one in three homeowners plans to replace an appliance this year.
Big Renovations Are Being Put on Hold
It's not just contractor costs changing people's plans. The report found that one in five homeowners either canceled or delayed a renovation in 2026 because of tariff-related price increases. That number climbs to one in four among people living in urban areas.
For plenty of New Jersey homeowners, the decision isn't really about wanting to become a DIY expert, it's about making the budget work while still checking a few projects off the list.
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