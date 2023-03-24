Experts Have Named Their Choice For The Best Dive Bar In New Jersey

We are so lucky in New Jersey to have the best of just about everything. We have amazing restaurants, the best beaches, and boardwalks, and now one of our great bars is being honored.

This bar is being honored for a very specific title. It has been named the best dive bar in all of New Jersey, and in this case, being called a dive bar is a huge honor.

The list of the must-visit dive bars in each state in America was published by Mediafeed, and they found some really amazing dive bars all across the nation, and the one they chose for New Jersey is a great choice, and a real favorite for locals.

The bar we’re talking about has an amazing story centered around a man named Dickey McCluskey, who was 25 years old when he purchased the Inn at age 25.

We’re talking about the Ivy Inn in Princeton, which is the great place that has been named New Jersey’s can’t-miss dive bar, and it’s a place you really don’t want to miss.

And by the way, if you think calling a bar a dive bar is not the nicest thing in the world, in this case, we think it is. The Ivy Inn is a beautiful and awesome bar that all who visit rave about and go back to time and time again.

So, now you have a new place to put on your bar bucket list. Gather your friends and family and get ready for a trip to Princeton to visit the best dive bar in New Jersey.

