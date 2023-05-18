New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurant Is Home To A Massive Raw Bar

Living as close to the ocean as we do, we may take for granted the fact that we have some of the best seafood in the country right here by the Jersey Shore.

We have so many options, it's mind-boggling sometimes.

One of my favorite spots for seafood, whether for surf and turf, fried fish or clams is the Crabs Claw Inn in Lavallette.

Another spot that I'm looking forward to checking out is the Lobster Dock.

It's the newest seafood restaurant to open up on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk that offers a good menu and excellent views of the ocean.

We've also got some top-notch raw bars around the Jersey Shore too.

If you're not sure what a raw bar is, it's a small bar or part of a restaurant where shellfish are shucked and served, usually on ice.

Clams, oysters, shrimps, crab, and lobster are usually the big ticket items at a raw bar.

One of my favorite raw bars is at the Lobster House Fish Market in Cape May.

If anything, because it's got great views of the bay and a really fun atmosphere.

What Raw Bar Is Being Called The Best In New Jersey?

If you're looking for a memorable experience at a New Jersey raw bar though, you'll have to head out to New Brunswick.

This place is known for its fresh seafood and of course, its famous raw bar, which takes up the entire back of the restaurant.

I mean, just look at this thing!

And if you're wondering what makes this raw bar different than others, I'd say it's probably the tower of seafood you can order.

I'm not joking either, it's a tower of fresh seafood prepared fresh for you!

According to Only In Your State, in order to get the freshest seafood at the state's biggest raw bar you'll have to go to Cuzin's in New Brunswick.

If you want to visit, they're located at 78 Albany Street, New Brunswick.

By the way, Jersey has a lot of amazing seafood spots, check these ones out!

