This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named New Jersey’s “Can’t Miss”

The list of restaurants we just have to try just keeps growing bigger and bigger, and now there is a major publication saying that one New Jersey restaurant should be at the very top of that list.

We know that New Jersey is home to some of the most amazing eateries in the whole country, so trying to narrow any restaurant list down to one in this state is never going to be an easy task.

And when that list is something like the "must-visit" list, it makes focusing on a handful, let alone one, a seemingly impossible task.

That is why we are always happy to hear what foodie experts suggest in these categories, and the foodies from a major publication have made some tough decisions for New Jersey, and each state in the nation.

The well-respected site 24/7 Tempo set out to name the one "can't-miss" restaurant in each state, and the one they chose for New Jersey, probably the toughest state to narrow things like this down, is a really great choice.

Their choice for the absolute "can't miss" restaurant in New Jersey, according to them, is a place called The Lido in Hackensack.

The Lido actually has two locations, one in Hackensack, and the other in North Arlington, and this has been around for about 70 years, and definitely has that family-owned, old-school feel that so many in New Jersey love so much.

We know that your New Jersey restaurant bucket list is growing every day, but if The Lido isn't on your list yet, you should probably get it there soon.

