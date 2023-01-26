Ocean City, NJ&#8217;s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging

Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging

A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine.

My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats.

I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more.

Lisa's celebrated its grand opening today and is officially ready to make your sweet dreams come true.

Whatever your dessert (or breakfast) craving, Lisa's looks to be ready and able to satisfy it.

Beyond the aforementioned treats, Lisa's bakes up Danishes, cookies, donuts, brownies, and festive birthday cakes.

Ooooo, and don't forget the cake pops! If you want just a LITTLE something to take the edge off, treat yourself!

Lisa's also serves fresh brewed coffee to go along with your sweet snack.

Welcome, Lisa's Sweet Treats, now open at 1046 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. You won't be able to miss the bakery's fetching pink awning!

Lisa's feels SO FAR away from me right now, lol, but it's really just a couple towns over from the station, so I see a quick road trip in my future.

