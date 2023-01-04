The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In New Jersey According To Experts

Here in New Jersey, there are very few things we take more seriously than our pizza. We’re not usually big fans of pizza experimentation, but there are some pretty crazy kids of pizza that are available right here in the Garden State.

New Jersey is home to probably more pizza traditionalists than anywhere else in the country. Despite that, there is a taste for something new, unusual, or even crazy in our pizza worlds.

Despite the inevitable, and in my opinion, justified groaning and growling over some of the pizza toppings available in the Garden State, we are going to talk about one of the craziest kinds of pizza that you can find here in New Jersey.

We’re talking about it because the fine folks at Cheapism have named it the “craziest pizza you can order in each state”, so obviously, that got our attention. And what they chose for the Garden State will have pizza traditionalists spinning.

Have you ever heard of gojuchang buldak fried chicken? It’s a Korean dish that combines chili and spicy chicken, and that is exactly what’s on the pizza if you choose to order it an this New Jersey pizza joint.

Actually, it’s not just one pizza place. There are several Tony Boloney’s across the Garden State, and that’s where you can get a taste of what Cheapism calls the craziest pizza you can order in the state.

They call it the K-Pop Mic Drop, and it features a sesame seed crust and that fiery hot chicken plus some scallion. Are you willing to give it a try? I don’t know about you, but I think I’m intrigued enough to go for it. Tony Boloney’s has locations in Atlantic City, Hoboken, Jersey City, Margate, and Long Branch.

